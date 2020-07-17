In call with MPs, Delhi CM credits ‘collective effort’ in Covid fight

The Chief Minister during the meeting with MPs The Chief Minister during the meeting with MPs

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday held a meeting with Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs on video conferencing to discuss the state’s fight against Covid-19. Earlier, the CM had convened a meeting with MLAs on the same issue.

The CM said that Delhi was in a much better position now than earlier and attributed it to the collective action taken in the Capital.

“The reason Delhi’s model of fighting coronavirus has been successful is that all parties and their members rose above their political affiliations and worked collectively… The foundation of the Delhi model is collectivity and teamwork. The central government, hotels, private hospitals, banquet halls, NGOs, religious and cultural organisations have come in support of the Delhi government,” he said. The number of cases in Delhi has dipped over the past three weeks after touching almost 4,000 cases on June 23.

The meeting lasted for about 40 minutes during which six of the seven Lok Sabha MPs from BJP, except health minister Harsh Vardhan, participated.

East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir said, “We raised the issue of bills being sent to people without taking meter readings, especially in case of water which is causing big problems because many later get inflated bills. People are failing to manage their budget due to this. We have demanded a waiver on electricity offered to MSMEs which have already suffered financial losses due to Covid.”

South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri said that he has asked the government to give Rs 1 crore each to the seven Lok Sabha constituencies to repair drains and roads before rains, pointing out that the MPLAD fund has already been diverted to the Covid fight.

