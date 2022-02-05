Delhi: In bid to encourage malls to install EV chargers, govt launches guidebook

The Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) of Delhi launched an electric vehicle (EV) charging guidebook for shopping malls in the capital Friday. According to a communication from the government, representatives of shopping malls have expressed their support to install EV chargers in at least 5% of their parking space over the next six months.

Prepared in collaboration with the World Resources Institute, India (WRI), the guidebook provides pointers on planning, installing, and managing EV charging infrastructure in malls.

Jasmine Shah, DDC vice-chairperson, said, “Every city in the world that made a mass-scale jump towards e-mobility, did so on the back of strong charging infrastructure. Besides this, we need to ensure that every place that a vehicle stops at has a charging point, be it offices, residences or malls.”

“In addition to incentives and the step-by-step guidebook launched today, the Delhi government will also provide hand-holding support through the state EV Cell to all malls that commit to achieving the target of installing chargers for 5% of their parking slots in the next six months,” Shah said.

The guidebook states, “Apart from their home and office, people spend significant hours at malls which makes them a perfect avenue for EV charging. An EV charging station can provide a differentiator to a shopping mall and add another revenue stream for mall owners, while also providing convenience to the EV owners.” It goes on to offer suggestions on understanding customers’ requirements based on whether they are shop owners, retail customers or fleet operators.

“We encourage mall owners to equip 20-25% of their parking space for EV charging by providing appropriate charging infrastructure,” the guidebook reads. It also says malls under construction should account for EV charging requirements, and malls could also meet their energy requirements for EV charging stations through renewable energy sources.

The EV Policy, notified in 2020, states that the government shall provide a grant of 100% for the purchase of charging equipment up to Rs 6,000 per charging point for the first 30,000 charging points. It adds, “Grants shall be available on purchasing AC 001 chargers and LEV AC chargers through the Delhi government.”