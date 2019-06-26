In bid to buy exotic dog breed online, man claims duped of lakhs

In a bid to buy a Yorkshire Terrier dog from an online portal last month, a Delhi-based man has alleged that he was duped of lakhs, said police.

Advertising

The FIR registered on a complaint by Komal Jaiswal read: “I was looking to purchase a Yorkshire dog online on May 23 when I found one website ‘Click.in’ and applied for purchase. I got a WhatsApp message from a person claiming to be from Mizoram who said that she can air courier the dog”.

Jaiswal, who works at a private firm in South Delhi, claimed that he was asked to pay shipping charges, alongside the dog’s actual cost, insurance fee and dog breeders’ licence fee, which he was told would be refundable.

“I first paid Rs 29,100, then Rs 79,100 and Rs 49,100… then I got an email saying more money had to be paid and that the delivery was rescheduled. The seller asked me for over Rs 16 lakh,” claimed Jaiswal. Yorkshire Terriers are “tiny, companion English dogs”.

Advertising

A case of cheating has been registered at Kalkaji police station, said DCP (South East) Chinmoy Biswal: “It’s a cyber offence; the case was registered on June 22… we are investigating the matter.”

Jaiswal claimed that despite requesting the seller to share the address of the office in Mizoram, he “only got diplomatic responses, and finally an office address in Aizawl…” “I spoke to senior police officials in Aizawl too, who said no such office exists,” Jaiswal said.

DCP Biswal said Jaiswal took a loan to buy the dog and that all communication between the duo took place only via WhatsApp and emails.