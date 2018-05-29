In apology to Arun Jaitley, Kumar Vishwas lashes out at ‘liar, coward’ Arvind Kejriwal

Sorry for damage caused to you, Vishwas told Jaitley. Sorry for damage caused to you, Vishwas told Jaitley.

Kumar Vishwas, one of the founders of the Aam Aadmi Party, Monday apologised to Union Minister Arun Jaitley in the Delhi High Court, requesting him to drop a defamation case filed by him. He also said he had been swayed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, whom he described as a “liar” and a “coward”.

Vishwas, along with Kejriwal and other AAP leaders, had made allegations of corruption against Jaitley during his stint as president of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA).

Kejriwal and his party colleagues had tendered apologies to Jaitley after they were unable to prove the charges in court. The HC had then disposed of the Rs 10 crore defamation suit against them. However, Vishwas did not issue an apology at the time, and his office had said that he plans to pursue the cases filed against him. The court had, at the time, asked him to make his stand clear on the defamation suit.

Advocate Amit Yadav, appearing for Vishwas before Justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw, expressed regret for levelling the allegations.

Yadav also produced in court Vishwas’s letter to Jaitley. Vishwas claimed in his letter that Kejriwal told them he has documents related to the alleged financial irregularities in the DDCA during Jaitley’s tenure as president from 2000-2013.

“Like other party workers, I only repeated what the party supremo said. This happens in every political party… This was the reason that I, along with other partymen, called Mr Jaitley, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, advocate Kapil Sibal and some social workers corrupt,” he said in the letter.

He added: “Arvind knew that if convicted in these defamation cases, he will be jailed and will have to give his chair to Manish Sisodia, which he will never. To save his chief minister chair, he is now apologising and settling his civil and criminal cases.”

“He never discussed with us about the same and decided on his own to say sorry to people who have lodged cases against him,” the letter said, adding that “it is in his nature to leave the battleground and fall on the feet of his enemies, leaving others in the lurch”.

“He is a habitual liar and always indulges in such affairs to save his chair. I am sorry for the damage caused to you by our liar and coward leader, which I also repeated. I am sorry for the damage caused to you due to me,” the letter reads.

Senior counsel Rajiv Nair and advocate Manik Dogra, appearing for Jaitley, stated that their client had accepted the request made by Vishwas. In view of Jaitley’s acceptance, the HC disposed of the suit against Vishwas.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App