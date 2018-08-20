Ghaziabad: In alleged dowry case, woman dies of burn injuries

Jagveer claimed Navin’s family began harassing Priyanka for dowry six months after their marriage. Jagveer claimed Navin’s family began harassing Priyanka for dowry six months after their marriage.

Six days after she was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital with severe burn injuries, which her family claims were inflicted on her by her in-laws over dowry, a 24-year-old woman died on August 17, police said.

Orders have been sent to arrest the woman’s husband, her parents-in-law and brothers-in-law, all of whom are currently absconding from their homes in Dasna in Ghaziabad, police said, adding that a case has been registered against them under IPC sections 304b and 498a and Section 3/4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act. The charges relate to dowry death and cruelty on a woman by her husband or relatives of her husband.

“All the accused are currently on the run. We are working on completing the arrests,” said Circle Officer Sadar Atish Singh.

The dead, Priyanka, whose family lives in Himmatnagar village in Hapur, had been married to Navin for two-and-a-half years and had a 13-month-old baby, according to her father Jagveer. She lived with Navin and her parents-in-law in a small room, while her two brothers-in-law lived in a building opposite theirs.

Jagveer claimed Navin’s family began harassing Priyanka for dowry six months after their marriage.

“Around 5:30 am on August 11 , I got a call from Navin saying that my daughter was fighting with his family and that I should either placate her or take her away. I told him not to call me about his domestic quarrels, as these kinds of fights were frequent in their home. Around 15-20 minutes later, he called me up saying that she has received severe burns and that he is taking her to the hospital. They were turned away from a private hospital in Ghaziabad, so they took her to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi,” claimed Jagveer.

