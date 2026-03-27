In Al Falah probe report, police cite ex-students: ‘Misled by university’

The Delhi Police has cited disclosure statements from at least eight former students of Al Falah University as central to their case against the Faridabad-based institution, saying the students were allegedly misled into enrolling by claims that the university was accredited by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), The Indian Express has learnt.

The statements from the former students, who pursued degrees in engineering or education, are learnt to form part of two charge sheets, running into more than 3,000 pages, that were filed against the university in the Saket court Wednesday.

The Al Falah University came under scrutiny in the backdrop of the November 2025 Red Fort car blast case. Three doctors working at the Al-Falah School of Medical Sciences & Research Centre were named as accused in the related terror module case, prompting the Government to order a forensic audit of the university’s records. According to police, one of the doctors, Umar Nabi, was behind the wheel of the car when it exploded near Red Fort on November 10, 2025, killing at least 13 people and injuring several others.