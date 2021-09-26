In a first, six women IPS officers are district DCPs

In a first, six of the 15 districts in Delhi will have women as Deputy Commissioners of Police. While the capital had three women DCPs so far, an order released by the Home department in the Home Ministry, with the L-G’s approval has confirmed three more postings.

“I’m glad everyone is being given an equal opportunity. Officers of all genders are tested by the same exams and training. There was no disparity then… there should be none now. I hope I live up to expectations,” officer Benita Mary Jaiker, who will soon run the South district as the DCP, told The Indian Express.

Jaiker, a 2010 IPS batch officer, has been serving in the Delhi Police for more than 10 years now. She was posted as DCP at the 7th Battalion before this.

Esha Pandey will take charge as DCP Southeast district, and Shweta Chauhan will lead the Central district. IPS officers Usha Rangnani, Urvija Goel and Priyanka Kashyap are posted as DCPs in Northwest, West and East districts respectively.

“When I joined Delhi Police as a probationer 10 years ago, I was posted in the South district. I was working during the December 2012, gangrape-murder case. I feel I am familiar with the district and work. There will be new challenges for a DCP, but I am ready,” said Jaiker.

Chauhan, an IPS officer from the 2010 batch, was in the Delhi Police HQ and also looked at recruitments. She has been transferred to the Central district. “It does not look like ‘it is a man’s job’ anymore. When I saw the order, I felt the top leaders didn’t discriminate against women officers and gave postings based on merit and experience. It will be wonderful to see women leading six important districts. The public will appreciate the decision,” she said.

Officer Esha Pandey was posted at Police Control Room as the DCP.

Urvija Goel, who is already posted as DCP in the West district, said the decision will encourage many women officers in the future: “It feels good that more women officers are being given important districts. Earlier, four women officers were given important districts at one time. This time, I know my seniors will perform well and pave the way for young women officers.”