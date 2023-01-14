scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 14, 2023

In a first, IVF baby born at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital

Medical Superintendent Dr B L Sherwal said this is the first time that such a procedure was conducted at the central government-run hospital.

The delivery took place in the emergency department on Friday through a lower segment Caesarean section (LSCS) surgery. (Express/sourced)
Listen to this article
In a first, IVF baby born at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

In a first for Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, a baby conceived through IVF technology was born on Friday to a 36-year-old woman who had suffered intrauterine insemination failures previously.

According to Medical Superintendent Dr B L Sherwal, this is the first time that such a procedure has been conducted at the central government-run Safdarjung Hospital. “Both mother and child are in a stable condition and are doing well,” said Dr Sherwal.

The delivery took place in the emergency department on Friday through a lower segment Caesarean section (LSCS) surgery. The treatment was free of cost and was done by consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Bindu Bajaj along with a team of doctors.

More from Delhi

“This is the first time such a thing has happened so conducting it successfully was our focus,” said Dr Sherwal. He added that this will help couples who are not financially strong but are looking to become parents.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘I’m scared that it will be too good’… wins and worries of ar...
‘I’m scared that it will be too good’… wins and worries of ar...
Delhi Confidential: Invite To Finish
Delhi Confidential: Invite To Finish
More pilgrims than infra, waste disposal lacking: NGT panel on key pilgri...
More pilgrims than infra, waste disposal lacking: NGT panel on key pilgri...
Noida firm linked to Uzbek syrup deaths under scan over missing key suppl...
Noida firm linked to Uzbek syrup deaths under scan over missing key suppl...

First published on: 14-01-2023 at 12:01 IST
Next Story

‘I don’t know why, but I fell in love with Hindi…It became my life partner’: Daisy Rockwell

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close