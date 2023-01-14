In a first, IVF baby born at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital

In a first for Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, a baby conceived through IVF technology was born on Friday to a 36-year-old woman who had suffered intrauterine insemination failures previously.

According to Medical Superintendent Dr B L Sherwal, this is the first time that such a procedure has been conducted at the central government-run Safdarjung Hospital. “Both mother and child are in a stable condition and are doing well,” said Dr Sherwal.

The delivery took place in the emergency department on Friday through a lower segment Caesarean section (LSCS) surgery. The treatment was free of cost and was done by consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Bindu Bajaj along with a team of doctors.

“This is the first time such a thing has happened so conducting it successfully was our focus,” said Dr Sherwal. He added that this will help couples who are not financially strong but are looking to become parents.