In a first, Haryana gets cyber security portal

In a first, Haryana Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu launched a Cyber Security portal at the National Summit on Digital Innovation and Cyber Security in Gurgaon Tuesday.

Advertising

Speaking at the summit’s inaugural session, the minister said, “We have plunged into a virtual world of the internet completely unprepared. There is so much to govern and regulate in the cyber world in which we are now living… so there is a need to make laws to regulate it. The internet has entered our homes, but everybody has the right to protect their data… This summit will help deal with such issues.”

Officials said the portal includes information on keeping children safe online. “This is why the portal includes questions for students of different classes,” principal secretary, Electronics & IT Department Haryana, Ankur Gupta, said.