In a first, Gurgaon registers over 2,000 daily Covid cases

A medic collects swab sample from a police personnel for Covid-19 tests at old Civil Hospital, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, in Gurugram, Friday, 16 April 2021. (PTI Photo)

Gurgaon registered a single-day spike of 2,549 fresh Covid-19 cases Saturday, its highest since the beginning of the pandemic last year. Prior to this, the highest rise on a single-day basis was recorded on Friday with 1,919 new cases.

According to the health bulletin issued by the district health department, Gurgaon now has 10,691, of which 10,085 are in home isolation.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, Gurgaon has recorded 79,324 Covid cases, of whom 68,257 have recovered and 376 have succumbed to the infection, the health bulletin revealed.

Apart from micro containment, the district health department has been looking towards testing and vaccination to contain the outbreak. Over four lakh people have been vaccinated in the district so far. On Saturday, 4,744 people received their first dose of the vaccine while 2,513 people received their second dose.

Regarding testing, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Virender Yadav said, “Our effort has been to carry out as much testing as we can with the manpower and infrastructure that we have. However, we have reached a kind of saturation point in this regard. The aim now is to maintain these numbers and continue extensive testing.”

For the last four days, more than 10,000 Covid tests have been conducted in Gurgaon on a daily basis. On Saturday, a total of 10,035 tests were conducted, of which 8,698 were RT-PCR tests and 1,337 were rapid antigen tests.