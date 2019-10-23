In a first for RML Hospital, a woman is medical superintendent

Dr Minakshi Bharadwaj, who joined RML Hospital as a specialist in pathology in 1991, has become the first woman to take over the post of medical superintendent in the hospital’s history. Established in 1932, the hospital has had 24 heads so far — all of them men.

Before starting her new stint as the hospital’s 25th medical superintendent, she was working as the head of the department of pathology, and as the hospital’s additional medical superintendent before that.

“I have worked here for 28 years. I feel privileged to be the first woman to take charge. This also sends a positive message that the government believes in gender equality. Women employees will feel free to approach me easily,” she told The Indian Express.

Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, formerly known as Willingdon Hospital, was established by the British for their

staff and had only 54 beds. After Independence, its control was shifted to the New Delhi Municipal Committee. In 1954, control was transferred to the central government. The hospital now has 1,420 beds.

Dr Bharadwaj said ongoing projects in the hospital will be top priority. The hospital is set to start work on a new super-speciality block on campus, which will add 500 beds.

“Several important projects are in the pipeline. Before starting anything new, I want to ensure those are completed on time. The tender for the upcoming super-speciality project was floated Monday. We are also working on starting construction of an MBBS college, and it may take two-three years,” she said.

Situated in Central Delhi, the hospital caters to 8,000-9,000 patients in the OPD on a daily basis. The Union Health Ministry has decided to construct a 300-bed super-specialty wing of the hospital at Moti Bagh.

“If the Moti Bagh campus is given to us, it will offer special services in oncology, as we lack oncology services… but clearances are yet to be received,” she said.