In a first for Delhi, eight women inspectors appointed as SHOs

For the first time in Delhi, eight women inspectors have been appointed as SHOs by the Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana in several police stations of Delhi. Out of the 55 SHOs appointed, 44 are inspectors who have been given the post for the first time.

Delhi Police Spokesperson, Chinmoy Biswal said, “Marking a decisive shift in posting of SHOs in Delhi Police, 44 first-timers have been posted as SHOs out of 55 SHOs in the latest transfer order issued, infusing fresh blood into a cutting edge police functioning in the national capital. Eight women Inspectors have been posted as SHOs in key field roles. Now the city has nine women SHOs.”

In the latest posting order, issued on Wednesday night, thirty-four SHOs, who had already served more than five years on the post, have been sent to different units. Among them, eighteen inspectors have been posted in the security wing and eight in police training college.

“They have been transferred to the security unit to strengthen and raise a dedicated security battalion to handle high risk installation security in the capital, including courts. Similarly, training and human resource development will get a big boost from the posting of eight experienced inspectors with field experience as SHOs,” Biswal said.

In all, among 79 fresh postings of SHOs in the last one month, 65 officers are first timers.