In a first, Delhi airport introduces RFID tags to track check-in luggage

In a first in India, the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi introduced radio-frequency identification (RFID) enabled baggage tags which will give passengers real-time information about the location of their luggage. The RFID technology will be personalised and help arriving passengers keep track of their check-in luggage.

According to Delhi International Airport Limited, the bag tags will be called ‘Bagg Trax’. They have been launched for select frequent flyers at Terminal 3 of the airport as part of a pilot project and will soon be provided at all terminals. Passengers can buy it in the Departures sections.

“Bag Trax will not only help domestic and international arrival passengers but also those in transit to track their checked-in baggage,” said DIAL in a statement.

The tag is a blue-yellow card with a QR code on it. To avail the facility, the passenger will have to register by scanning the QR code or visit “bag.hoi.in” on their phones. After this, they will receive a message confirming the registration of the tag. The passenger then has to tie the tag to the bag or place it inside the bag. Flyers will receive real-time SMS alerts with details of baggage on their phone. After they reach the destination, they will receive information on the conveyor belt where their luggage is.

Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO of DIAL, said, “ …the introduction of BAGG TRAX is yet another technology-driven initiative of DIAL to give an enhanced passenger experience. Now passengers will not have to wait anxiously until their luggage reaches the delivery area as they will get all information about their baggage. During this time, they can meet their other needs. The facility will also help reduce the crowd near the baggage belts.”