In a first, dedicated hospital for Delhi Police personnel, their families

A month after opening two Covid facilities in Shahdara and Rohini districts, Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava has decided to open a small hospital — the first of its kind — for Delhi Police personnel and their family members.

The force has a school – Delhi Public School – for children of personnel.

Shrivastava informed all senior officers that a decision has been taken to convert the Rohini centre into a small hospital for Delhi Police personnel and their families.

“We had decided to open care centres after cases of Covid infection started rising among Delhi Police personnel, who are frontline warriors. In some instances, they faced problems getting admission in hospitals. These centres have been constructed for them to get immediate relief till the time they get admission in regular Covid hospitals. Till date, over 100 policemen have come to these centres. Now, learning from this pandemic, it has been decided to start our own hospital for all police personnel and their family members. As of now, a team of three to four officers has been appointed to make a plan and discuss with the authority concerned,” an officer said.

Until May 4, 4,245 personnel of Delhi Police tested positive for Covid-19. Since March 11, 25 personnel have died.

In a recent crime review meeting, the police chief discussed the welfare of police personnel and asked all district DCPs to motivate and sensitise the force on getting their family members registered for Covid vaccination on the Cowin portal at the earliest.

“He told all DCPs that several vaccination centres have been identified for vaccination of Delhi Police personnel and their family members. The DCPs concerned will be responsible for ensuring all arrangements at these centres,” said a senior police officer.

Last month, all 15 district DCPs and unit in-charges were informed by the special branch to ensure all possible help is provided to their subordinates as they received inputs that some of them have faced difficulty getting admission in hospitals, arranging drugs and oxygen cylinders for themselves.

“In a recent crime review meeting, Shrivastava asked all DCPs to personally interact with families of police personnel who have died and those who have lost family members due to Covid and other reasons. He asked that all possible help be provided to them, and their pending medical bills from CGHS empanelled private hospitals be cleared at the earliest,” the officer said, adding that the police chief also asked DCPs to motivate their staff and their family members to attend webinars organised by them.