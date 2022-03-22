In a first, bird census across 7 biodiversity parks in city finds 159 species

A bird census conducted at the seven biodiversity parks in Delhi last month counted 159 species of birds. This is the first such census conducted systematically together across all biodiversity parks in the city.

A total of 23,907 birds were counted. The highest number of species, 99, was recorded at Delhi’s oldest biodiversity park — the Yamuna Biodiversity Park, near Wazirabad, which was set up in 2002, and has both forest and wetland ecosystems.

This was followed by the Aravalli Biodiversity Park, near Vasant Kunj, where 92 species of birds were recorded. The Kalindi biodiversity park recorded 73 species, while 69 species were counted at the Tughlaqabad biodiversity park. Smaller numbers of species were counted at Kamala Nehru biodiversity park (66 species), Tilpath Valley biodiversity park (59 species) and Neela Hauz biodiversity park (36 species).

The census, conducted from February 23 to 26, recorded species like the Brown Shrike, Eastern Orphean Warbler, and Steppe Eagle, said Aisha Sultana, wildlife ecologist at the Biodiversity Parks Programme of the Centre for Environment Management of Degraded Ecosystems, Delhi University. The highest numbers were of the Jungle Babbler, parakeets, bulbuls and cormorants.

The census helped to compare different habitat types — forests, wetlands, grasslands and shrublands, that have been recreated at these biodiversity parks, she said. How the birds occupy these habitats, and whether they are found in the upper, middle or lower canopy, was also observed.

A total of 94 resident species, 57 migratory species, and five summer migratory species were recorded. The Purple Sunbird was found to be the only bird that feeds on flower nectar.

The species counted is a very good number, said M Shah Hussain, scientist-in-charge at the Aravalli Biodiversity Park, where efforts have been made to restore the natural ecosystem of the Aravallis at erstwhile mining pits. The parks are “re-established” habitats for birds, and the census indicates that they have provided the birds with the space for nesting and breeding, he said.

Faiyaz Khudsar, the scientist in charge of the Biodiversity Parks Programme, said data is being collected on mammals and butterflies at these parks as well, and it can help map changes in a few years. Ground nesting birds may decrease due to unseasonal rainfall and flooding of the Yamuna which can impact ground vegetation, he pointed out.

“When we have data for a few years, we can see what sort of species are getting affected by climate change,” he added.

The biodiversity parks are spread out over the natural landscapes of the Yamuna river and the Aravalli hill ranges.