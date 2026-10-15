In 3 weeks, over 77,000 households register for Delhi’s rooftop solar scheme

Power Minister Ashish Sood said the response, particularly from rural areas and unauthorised colonies, showed growing interest in rooftop solar installations.

More than 77,000 households have registered for Delhi’s rooftop solar scheme since its launch over three weeks ago, officials said on Wednesday, crossing one-third of the government’s target to install 2.3 lakh solar power units in the city by March 31 next year.

This marks a significant increase in interest in rooftop solar installations in the Capital, which had only witnessed 29,718 solar connections installed by BSES and Tata Power – with a combined capacity of 472 Mwp (Megawatt-peak) – before the scheme was launched.

Since September 21, 77,614 applications have been received on the portal. The highest number of registrations, 27,197, came from areas served by BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL), which covers East and Central Delhi.