In 3 months, Yamuna floodplains to sport a biodiversity park

The Delhi Development Authority is developing a 247-acre biodiversity park on the Yamuna floodplains near Mayur Vihar as per directions of the National Green Tribunal.

The park will have four water bodies, a walking track, and trees and plants of indigenous variety. It is expected to be completed in around three months, a DDA official said. “The project is being monitored by the L-G and the Yamuna Monitoring Committee. The L-G reviewed the progress of the project on August 21,” the official said.

On Saturday, work was underway at the site of the park, along the DND Flyway towards Mayur Vihar. Two water bodies appeared to have been developed along with some walking tracks. JCB machines were digging out earth for further work.

In September last year, a National Green Tribunal bench had directed, “DDA may undertake physical demarcation of the entire floodplain within three months, and thereafter, after taking re-possession within next three months, fence such areas and convert them into biodiversity parks as per the action plan proposed by them.”

The order added, “DDA will be liable to pay a sum of Rs 5 lakh per month till compliance of this direction from April 1, 2020, which may be recovered from the erring officers and deposited with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) for restoration of the environment. The Monitoring Committee will look into the compliance.”

