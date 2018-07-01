In 120 SDMC schools without principals, teachers to take charge

On June 7, The Indian Express had reported how its 581 schools are battling a host of problems. (Representational) On June 7, The Indian Express had reported how its 581 schools are battling a host of problems. (Representational)

With 120 principal posts lying vacant in its schools, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has decided to appoint one teacher in each school to take charge as the officiating principal. J L Gupta, director (education) of SDMC, said the civic body will make a list of teachers, taking into account their competence, seniority as well as vigilance reports from schools.

Earlier, the most senior teacher was given charge of the school. While the teacher looked after daily functioning of the school, he/she did not sign on policy matters or take decisions. “The decision has been taken in the interest of students. A panel has also been formed to fill the vacancies from time to time,” said an official.

On June 7, The Indian Express had reported how its 581 schools are battling a host of problems — no dedicated teachers for computer classes despite computers in each institution, 14 schools without their own campus, and 120 vacant principal posts. Last year, in a bid to control the high dropout rate in schools, the SDMC had announced that it would provide computer education, apart from deploying women guards and installing CCTVs. However, current figures reveal that only 62 schools have CCTVs and women guards.

