In bid to improve police visibility, ‘smart E-beat’ system launched in Gurgaon by Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Monday launched the ‘smart e-beat’ system, an app-based system which will monitor if police personnel have visited the beat points or not, and flagged off 119 motorcycle riders of the Gurgaon Police. The initiative is aimed at increasing police visibility, enhancing police-public interaction and helping in monitoring history-sheeters and criminals, and improving police response time.

Khattar said, “Till now, policemen on the beat marked their attendance manually and there was no system of monitoring. But, with this software and e-beat system, we can monitor through an app-based system whether police personnel have visited beat points or not. This system will be integrated with the emergency response support (ERV) system in the future, so that apart from ERV, the riders can reach for help on the call received on phone number ‘112’. Along the lines of Ambucycles in Israel, these riders would also be provided training in first-aid to help people.”

Gurgaon Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandran said the project was implemented on a pilot basis in East and Manesar zones and after removing some limitations, it will now be implemented in South and West zones in the city.

राज्य में कानून व्यवस्था को और सुदृढ़ बनाने के लिए हम निरन्तर प्रयासरत हैं। आज गुरुग्राम पुलिस की स्मार्ट पुलिसिंग योजना ‘SMART E-BEAT’ की शुरुआत की तथा पुलिस राइडर टीम को हरी झंडी दिखा कर रवाना किया। pic.twitter.com/MrLqSXf5dM — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) July 25, 2022

“Under the new initiative, every rider has to download the e-beat app on his mobile phone. The riders mark their attendance by punching on this app after going to the beat area where they have been deployed. The riders have been tasked with visiting sensitive locations, which have been mapped across the city. The data of bad characters and stolen vehicles has also been entered in this app, so it can help the riders in finding stolen vehicles. The system will work as a secure, digital, smart and real-time patrolling solution for police. Senior police officers will be able to monitor patrolling more effectively and it will increase a sense of security among the residents and bring transparency and accountability,” said the police commissioner.

Police said they have identified 2,056 sensitive locations in the city, which include ATMs, petrol pumps, residences of senior citizens, schools, colleges, religious places and crime-affected areas, where riders will be deployed.

Police said that during the trial of the system from April 10, 2022, to July 16, 2022, in the East and Manesar areas, out of the 2,056 beat points, 1,866 were punched and 7 per cent points were missed. Under the system, over 119 motorcycle riders will be deployed and each motorcycle rider will have two policemen in three shifts a day. In total, 714 policemen will remain on rider duties under the e-beat system.

On a question of a probe into the illegal mining after the alleged murder of a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in Nuh, Khattar said, “We will take strict action against illegal mining mafia. No culprit will be spared.”