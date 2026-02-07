To improve last-mile connectivity, Delhi govt joins hands with Bharat Taxi

Delhi government signed an MoU to roll out app-based taxi services in partnership with Bharat Taxi, aiming to promote transparent cab services and strengthen Delhi’s tourism outreach.

In an effort to offer transparent app-based cab services to people, the Delhi Government has joined hands with Bharat Taxi, making it the first in the country to formally partner with the ride-hailing app, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said on Friday. The Bharat Taxi app was launched formally by Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on February 5.

Officials said that the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sahkar Taxi Cooperative Limited (STCL), the cooperative arm of Bharat Taxi, to roll out technology-enabled taxi services across the city.

The MoU was signed at the Delhi Secretariat in the presence of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra and other senior officials. Under the MoU, DTTDC will act as the tourism and branding partner, with a focus on upskilling drivers as the first point of contact for tourists. Drivers will be trained in soft skills and sensitized to Delhi’s culture, history, and heritage, positioning them as long-term brand ambassadors of Delhi Tourism, officials said.