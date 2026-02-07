To improve last-mile connectivity, Delhi govt joins hands with Bharat Taxi

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
In an effort to offer transparent app-based cab services to people, the Delhi Government has joined hands with Bharat Taxi, making it the first in the country to formally partner with the ride-hailing app, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said on Friday. The Bharat Taxi app was launched formally by Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on February 5.
Officials said that the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sahkar Taxi Cooperative Limited (STCL), the cooperative arm of Bharat Taxi, to roll out technology-enabled taxi services across the city.
The MoU was signed at the Delhi Secretariat in the presence of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra and other senior officials. Under the MoU, DTTDC will act as the tourism and branding partner, with a focus on upskilling drivers as the first point of contact for tourists. Drivers will be trained in soft skills and sensitized to Delhi’s culture, history, and heritage, positioning them as long-term brand ambassadors of Delhi Tourism, officials said.
“The partnership marks an important step towards simultaneously advancing ease of living and ease of travel in the city,” the officials noted.
Bharat Taxi, through STCL, will provide mobility services using its digital platform and cooperative driver network. The initiative aims to provide structured and dependable taxi services for daily commuters and tourists, while addressing long-standing concerns related to driver earnings, service quality, and transparency, according to officials.
As part of the agreement, curated taxi-based travel products will be introduced for tourists, including two-hour, four-hour, and full-day sightseeing circuits covering major attractions in and around Delhi.
The partnership will also offer point-to-point city commuting to improve last-mile connectivity and commuter convenience. It will further provide app-based booking, transparent pricing, no surge pricing, and standard safety protocols for a safe travel experience, they added.
“The initiative is also expected to improve the livelihoods of taxi drivers. Under the cooperative ownership model, drivers retain a significantly higher share of their earnings compared to conventional aggregator platforms. Drivers are also stakeholders in the cooperative, ensuring greater participation in decision-making and access to organized support systems,” officials explained.
By aligning with a cooperative platform, the government seeks to encourage ethical and sustainable transport solutions while enhancing Delhi’s image as a tourist-friendly city, officials added. As per officials, the initiative is also expected to reduce dependence on unorganized taxi services and bring greater transparency and accountability to the sector.
