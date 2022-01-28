scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, January 28, 2022
Must Read

Importance of award is when rival party honours leader: Raj Babbar on Azad’s award row

Babbar's remarks come amid speculation over his political future and talk that he is in touch with the Samajwadi Party for a possible switch ahead of Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
Updated: January 28, 2022 5:44:51 pm
raj babbar photosCongress leader Raj Babbar. (File)

Amid internal rumblings within the Congress over Ghulam Nabi Azad being awarded Padma Bhushan, Congress leader Raj Babbar took a dig at those criticising Azad within the party, saying the importance of an award is when the rival party honours the achievements of a leader as people can fulfil any wish when it is their own government.

His remarks come amid speculation over his political future and talk that he is in touch with the Samajwadi Party for a possible switch ahead of Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

Check Out Express Premium
Click here for more

“The importance of an award is when the rival party honours the achievements of a leader — people can fulfil any wish when it is their own government,” Babbar said in a tweet in Hindi on Thursday.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“I think the ongoing debate about Padma Bhushan is unnecessary,” he said.

 

The comments by Babbar, who was among the group of 23 leaders who had written to Sonia Gandhi demanding an organisational overhaul in the Congress, come amid a controversy triggered soon after the announcement of the Padma awards on Tuesday evening when Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, while commenting on CPI(M) leader Buddhadeb Bhattacharya’s refusal to accept the award, said, “He wants to be Azad not Ghulam”.

More from Delhi

Several members of the group of 23 leaders who had written to Sonia Gandhi demanding an organisational overhaul in the Congress congratulated Azad for being awarded Padma Bhushan, saying it was “well-deserved”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 28: Latest News

Advertisement