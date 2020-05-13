Imphal woman beaten over corona claims

In her complaint, Neng Chonghoi Misao said was walking back home through a narrow lane when the woman allegedly intercepted her. In her complaint, Neng Chonghoi Misao said was walking back home through a narrow lane when the woman allegedly intercepted her.

A 19-year-old woman from Imphal was allegedly beaten up by a 58-year-old woman, her son and daughter-in-law, who reportedly accused her of “spreading corona”. The incident took place near Fazilpur Jharsa village on Sunday night. The 58-year-old, meanwhile, accused the former of walking through the lane repeatedly despite the village being a containment zone. Police said cross FIRs have been registered.

In her complaint, Neng Chonghoi Misao said was walking back home through a narrow lane when the woman allegedly intercepted her. “She started screaming ‘do you people not understand’, ‘why do you come here’. She started abusing me so I told her to… at least speak politely,” stated the complainant.

Misao alleged the woman started hitting her with a walking stick and that her son and daughter-in-law also joined in. “She also called me ‘corona’ and said ‘you people come here to spread infection’,” she told The Indian Express.

Misao said “someone” made her apologise to the woman. “I ran to my friend’s house. She alerted police and sought help from the North East Support Centre and Helpline,” said Misao, who works at a private firm in Gurgaon.

Inspector Mukesh Kumar, SHO of Badshahpur police station, said, “Cross FIRs have been lodged but we have not made any arrest yet. Our probe so far has not indicated any racial motivation; no such claim has been made in the complaints either.”

In her FIR, the woman, Rekha Devi, who said she is a social worker, claimed: “I told her our village is a containment zone… but she didn’t listen and continuously kept passing through the lane… she said wrong things to us when we confronted her.”

