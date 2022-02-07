Impersonator called, sent emails posing as Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh, Delhi Police registers FIR

The cyber cell of Delhi Police has registered an FIR against an unidentified person for allegedly making calls impersonating Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh and also sending emails on his behalf.

According to police, an FIR was registered under IPC Sections 419 (impersonation) and 417 (punishment for cheating), and 66D (impersonation by using computer source) of the IT Act after they received a complaint from Brahm Dutt, the private secretary of Rao Inderjit Singh, the Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

In his complaint, Dutt states: “Recently, regional director of Chennai, corporate affairs first got a mail on his email id from Rao Inderjit, and then also received a message on WhatsApp in which the sender claimed to be Rao Inderjit. Another day, deputy registrar of companies, Delhi, also got a call in which the caller was posing as MoS Rao Inderjit and joint director (ER) Kolkata received a similar email from Rao Inderjit.”

Dutt further states: “It is clearly brought out that neither the email id, ajewoled227@gmail.com, nor the mobile number belongs to Rao Inderjit. This matter is clearly a case of cybercrime and impersonation of the Union minister. It is, accordingly, requested that the matter should be investigated at the earliest and appropriate legal action should be taken.”