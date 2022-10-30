Impact of diabetes on male and female fertility

The success of pregnancy and childbirth are impacted by diabetes. It can disrupt hormones, resulting in hormonal imbalance, which can delay or prevent implantation or conception and affect fertility and reproductive health in both men and women. Additionally, hyperglycemia is associated with DNA damage and poor sperm and embryo quality (genetic mutations and deletions).

The body needs glucose as an energy source. Blood glucose levels and requirements are frequently well-regulated by insulin, a hormone that absorbs glucose. The body’s glucose levels stay secure when glucose utilization is successfully controlled. Otherwise, the person can experience diabetes or impaired glucose tolerance symptoms.

In diabetes, the pancreas either does not generate enough insulin (Type I diabetes) or the insulin it produces does not function properly (Type 2 diabetes). According to WHO, about 422 million people worldwide have diabetes, the majority living in low-and middle-income countries. prevalence of diabetes has been steadily increasing over the past few decades.

Dr. Ramyasree, Senior Fertility Consultant, Apollo Fertility explains in detail:

Impact on Male Fertility

Male fertility is impacted by diabetes. Erection problems can be brought on by high cholesterol and blood sugar levels and associated neuropathy. Erectile dysfunction is the name given to this condition. Increased amount of DNA breakage in the sperm can also be brought on by diabetes, and especially, DNA fragmentation, if severe, it can make it more difficult to conceive and, in some situations, may make miscarriages more likely. There are chances that an egg fertilized by a fragmented sperm would develop into an unhealthy embryo. Also, Sperm motility and volume can both be decreased by elevated blood sugar levels. Diabetes with associated obesity brings down testosterone levels and reduces sex drive. In addition, there is a potential that diabetes will change the morphology of sperm.

Impact on Female Fertility

Although in slightly different ways, type 1 and type 2 diabetes can affect fertility. Type 1 diabetes can interfere with the hormonal balance that maintains a regular menstrual cycle in women. By delaying menarche (the start of the first period), diabetes can lead to female infertility. Whereas, diabetes type 2 is different. Insulin resistance is what drives it. Obesity and PCOS are common type 2 diabetes risk factors. This effect is exacerbated by high sugar levels that hasten and prematurely age the ovaries, as seen by early menopause. Therefore, diabetes shortens a woman’s reproductive life span.

Managing Diabetes To Avoid Fertility Issues

A multidisciplinary approach is required to tackle this concern. Before pregnancy, it’s crucial to improve your glycemic control if you have diabetes (type 1 or 2). For assistance by enhancing your health, consult a dietician with knowledge of diabetes and infertility. A dietician can offer targeted tailor-made diet plans as what we consume affects our blood sugar levels and thereby one can increase their chances of getting pregnant normally and healthily.

Furthermore, yoga can also be incredibly beneficial in managing or controlling your blood sugar levels. Your doctor may recommend oral medications or occasionally “insulin treatment,” which involves injecting the body with insulin as the pancreas cannot produce enough of it. The insulin that is injected will help and supplement your body’s insulin production. The individual might need to give themselves injections multiple times every day. You can learn how to inject it with the aid of a qualified medical practitioner. Maintaining control of diabetes can be achieved by exercise, weight management, and adherence to a healthy diet in addition to medication. For a long and healthy life, one should do Routine blood sugar checks and adhere to regular medicine as recommended by their doctors.

Final Thoughts!

Your fertility, as well as your reproductive health, may be impacted by a variety of factors. Diabetes is one of them. Diabetes can induce a hormonal imbalance, which can interfere with the ability to conceive and result in failed implantation. Moreover, diabetes is frequently linked to poor-quality sperm and DNA damage to the embryo, and it can impact both male and female fertility equally. In women, it leads to delayed menarche, alterations to menstrual cycle rhythm and contributes to lower fecundity. Pregnancy in Diabetes can be achieved with good team effort of a Gynecologist, Andrologist and endocrinologist. When facing difficulty to conceive, please do consult a Fertility expert.