Immediate priority to help people amid Covid: New BJP chief

Tiwari and Gupta at the event. Prem Nath Pandey Tiwari and Gupta at the event. Prem Nath Pandey

Newly appointed BJP state president Adesh Kumar Gupta took charge at the party office Friday, in the presence of senior leaders including Union Health minister Harsh Vardhan and his predecessor Manoj Tiwari.

Gupta, a sitting councilor and former mayor of North Delhi, was appointed to the post Tuesday. “The morale of ordinary workers is natural to go up with my appointment. It encourages them to work hard, believing they can also reach the top,” said Gupta, who began his political career as a member of RSS-affiliated ABVP in 1986.

Citing his priorities, Gupta said he will work to expand the BJP’s reach among those sections of society where it is yet to make inroads, especially in slum clusters of the city. However, his immediate priority, he said, is to help people amid the coronavirus pandemic and “expose” the Arvind Kejriwal government that has “failed” to ensure proper medical facilities for Covid-19 patients. “We will play the role of a constructive opposition to ensure the interests of people are not hurt due to the failures of the government,” he said.

Tiwari said Gupta was a “hardworking partyman” and hoped he would “take Delhi BJP to new heights”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd