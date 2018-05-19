Thunderstorm to hit Delhi-NCR tonight

On May 17, gusty winds with a speed of up to 71 kmph coupled with light rain had swept across the national capital. (Express file photo by Renuka Puri) On May 17, gusty winds with a speed of up to 71 kmph coupled with light rain had swept across the national capital. (Express file photo by Renuka Puri)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday warned that a thunderstorm would hit the Delhi-NCR late tonight.

A dust storm or thunderstorm accompanied with squall and wind with speed of over 80 kmph would hit the Delhi-National Capital Region, the IMD said in a statement.

On May 17, gusty winds with a speed of up to 71 kmph coupled with light rain had swept across the national capital. An 18-year-old man was killed and 13 people were injured in the dust storm that hit Delhi in the early hours on May 16.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App