IMD forecasts a rainy weekend for Delhi

In what is set to be a rainy weekend for Delhi, overcast skies and moderate rainfall are likely to persist in Delhi-NCR on Saturday along with the possibility of heavy rainfall in a few places.

Saturday is set to be the third consecutive rainy day for Delhi-NCR.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a forecast issued at 8 am that light to moderate intensity rainfall would occur over Delhi and parts of the NCR including Noida, Greater Noida, Gurgaon and Faridabad over the next two hours.

In a forecast on Saturday morning, the IMD issued a ‘yellow’ alert for Delhi on Saturday. This is a warning to ‘be aware’, with traffic disruption and waterlogging being the possible impact.

An IMD bulletin issued early Saturday morning said that a cyclonic circulation lies over north-eastern Rajasthan and the neighbourhood. A western disturbance is also affecting northwest India. It is under the influence of these two systems that light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh on Saturday.

Light to moderate rainfall is also likely on Sunday, and the intensity is likely to reduce to very light rainfall on Monday.

After a heavy spell on Thursday, most parts of Delhi recorded moderate rainfall on Friday. In 24 hours, from 8.30 am on Friday to 8.30 am on Saturday, the Safdarjung weather station recorded 15.4 mm of rainfall. The observatory at Palam recorded a higher amount of 40 mm, while the Ridge recorded 28.2 mm.

On Friday, the maximum temperature settled at around 27.6 degrees Celsius, seven degrees below the normal for this time of the year. The maximum temperature on Saturday is likely to remain at around 28 degrees Celsius, the IMD forecast indicates.

Till Saturday morning, the Safdarjung observatory had recorded 145.9 mm of rainfall for the month of September, which is an excess of 25% so far.