IMD predicts strong surface winds in Delhi today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted strong surface winds of 30 to 40 kmph in Delhi on Saturday.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

The maximum temperature is likely to be 26 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature is likely to be around 14 degrees Celsius. On Friday, the minimum temperature recorded was 15.3 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal, and maximum temperature was 25.5 degrees, two degrees below normal for this time of the year.

The maximum temperature is likely to go up to 29 degrees Celsius by March 8, and the minimum temperature over the next six days could hover between 14 and 16 degrees Celsius.

At 5.30 am on Saturday, the temperature was 15 degrees Celsius and relative humidity was 89 per cent.

With an AQI of 199 on Friday, the air quality in Delhi was in the ‘moderate’ category. According to a forecast issued by the Air Quality Early Warning System on Friday, the AQI in Delhi is likely to remain in the ‘moderate’ category on Saturday but could deteriorate to the ‘poor’ category on Sunday.