IMD predicts dust storm, thunderstorm for Delhi-NCR in next two days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with hail on Thursday at several places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-NCR. Wind speed may reach up to 40-50 kmph in some areas. Dust storm accompanied with gusty winds reaching 30-40kmph speed is also very likely over Rajasthan.

The predicted weather condition is likely to continue on May 3 and 4. This could bring some respite to Delhiites, who have been witnessing temperatures over 40 degrees for the past week.

The change in weather has come a day after a sudden bout of fresh snowfall in some parts of Himachal Pradesh and the extremely severe cyclonic storm that will hit the eastern coast of the country.

According to weather.com, maximum temperature for Thursday in Delhi was 39 degrees Celsius at 5.30 pm while the minimum temperature was recorded at 26 degrees Celsius. Humidity was recorded at 27 per cent.