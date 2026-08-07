3-hour red alert for Delhi after heavy rain; Gurugram battles flooding

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a three-hour red alert in Delhi. In the last 24 hours, the city’s primary observatory at Safdarjung recorded 59.2 mm rain, while Lodi Road and Ridge received 60.4 mm and 57 mm, respectively. The continuous heavy rainfall is hitting traffic movement and you may have to provision for snarls on your way to office or while returning home. Gurugram, meanwhile, is battling widespread waterlogging especially in the urban areas leading to commute woes.
In the NCR, rainfall has been comparatively lighter, with Ghaziabad receiving 11 mm (Kamla Nehru Nagar) and 8 mm (Hindon), while Gurugram recorded 11.5 mm.
Heavy rain in Delhi NCR
Delhi-NCR woke up to another rainy morning on Friday, August 7, with the IMD issuing a yellow alert for continued rainfall across the region. While showers are expected to bring relief from the humid conditions, authorities have warned that persistent rain could trigger waterlogging, traffic congestion and localised flooding, particularly in Gurugram, which continues to struggle with the aftermath of Thursday’s heavy downpour.
The IMD has forecast cloudy skies with one or two spells of light to moderate rain across Delhi throughout the day. Isolated areas may receive heavy rainfall between the early morning and noon, followed by another spell of light rain towards the evening and night. Daytime temperatures are expected to remain between 31°C and 33°C, while the minimum temperature is likely to stay between 22°C and 24°C.
VIDEO | Rain lashes parts of Delhi. Visuals from Outer Ring Road.
Gurugram waterlogging continues after heavy rainfall
Gurugram remains among the worst-hit area in the National Capital Region after receiving around 97 mm of rainfall over the past 24 hours. The intense overnight showers left several roads submerged, disrupting traffic and slowing movement across the city during the morning rush. Waterlogging was reported from several low-lying areas, with commuters facing long delays as drainage systems struggled to cope with the volume of rain.
VIDEO | Haryana: Parts of Gurugram inundated as heavy rains lash city.
The weather department has warned of heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in Gurugram, along with Mahendragarh, Rewari, Jhajjar, Nuh (Mewat), Palwal, Faridabad, Sonipat, Charkhi Dadri and Yamunanagar. Light to moderate rainfall is likely at most places across Gurugram and neighbouring districts through the day.
#WATCH | Haryana | Waterlogging witnessed in parts of Gurugram following incessant rainfall in the city
https://platform.x.com/widgets.js Authorities have advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel, particularly through waterlogged stretches, and to check traffic updates before leaving home. Motorists have also been urged to drive cautiously due to reduced visibility and the risk of water accumulation on roads.
The rain is expected to gradually ease over the weekend. For Saturday, the IMD has not issued any weather warning, although light to moderate rainfall is still likely at a few places, including Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal, Rewari, Mahendragarh, and Nuh. Similar conditions are expected on Sunday, with isolated light to moderate showers forecast across Gurugram and several districts of Haryana, but without any major weather alert.
Despite the expected improvement over the weekend, officials say localized waterlogging may continue in Gurugram until accumulated rainwater is fully drained, especially if fresh spells of rain occur during the day.
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Meanwhile, IMD issued a red alert in the entire Delhi till 9 pm in view of the heavy rainfall recorded across the city.
Rainfall crossed 100 mm in multiple areas in Delhi. Pushp Vihar logged 111.5 mm and Chhatarpur 104.5 mm rainfall. Other areas which have logged high rainfall include Ayanagar 87.4 mm, Palam 73.5 mm, Janakpuri 68 mm, Safdarjung57.3 mm, Pusa 59.5 mm and Jharoda Kalan 67 mm.
Sophiya Mathew is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She joined the Delhi bureau in 2024, and has specialization in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai.
Professional Background
Core Beats: Her reporting is primarily focused on the Environment and Education.
Specialization: She has gained recognition for her ground-level reporting on the Yamuna floodplains and the socio-economic challenges faced by those living on its banks. She also focuses on the disparities in Delhi's education system, ranging from elite private schools to government institutions and refugee education.
Recent Notable Articles (December 2025)
Her recent work has been heavily centered on Delhi's severe winter pollution crisis and the government's regulatory responses:
1. The Air Pollution Crisis
"A tale of two cities: Delhi govt schools choke in bad air, private classrooms set up air filters" (Dec 20, 2025): A high-impact feature contrasting the "Clean Air Bubbles" in elite schools with the reality of government school students who are exposed to an equivalent of 17 cigarettes a day due to outdoor exposure.
"Delhi sees season's worst air day, second worst December AQI in nearly a decade" (Dec 15, 2025): An analytical report on the meteorological patterns trapping pollutants in the NCR.
"Delhi bans non-BS VI vehicles from outside: Why curbing vehicular pollution is key" (Dec 17, 2025): Explaining the science behind targeting specific vehicle vintages to lower particulate matter.
2. Enforcement & Regulations
"No fuel at pumps in Delhi without valid PUC certificate from December 18" (Dec 17, 2025): Breaking the news on the environment ministry's strict "No PUC, No Fuel" policy.
3. Education Policy
"Law to regulate school fee in Delhi risks becoming procedural, say parents" (Dec 13, 2025): Investigating the loopholes in the new Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025.
"Monsoon Session: Private school fee regulation Bill cleared after four-hour debate" (Aug 9, 2025): Covering the legislative passage of the controversial fee hike regulation.
Signature Style
Sophiya is known for her observational depth. Her reporting often includes vivid details from school corridors, hospital waitlists, or the banks of the Yamuna to illustrate how policy failures affect the city's most vulnerable residents. She is a frequent expert guest on the 3 Things podcast, where she explains the complexities of Delhi’s environmental laws.
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