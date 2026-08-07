3-hour red alert for Delhi after heavy rain; Gurugram battles flooding

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a three-hour red alert in Delhi. In the last 24 hours, the city’s primary observatory at Safdarjung recorded 59.2 mm rain, while Lodi Road and Ridge received 60.4 mm and 57 mm, respectively. The continuous heavy rainfall is hitting traffic movement and you may have to provision for snarls on your way to office or while returning home. Gurugram, meanwhile, is battling widespread waterlogging especially in the urban areas leading to commute woes.

In the NCR, rainfall has been comparatively lighter, with Ghaziabad receiving 11 mm (Kamla Nehru Nagar) and 8 mm (Hindon), while Gurugram recorded 11.5 mm.

Heavy rain in Delhi NCR

Delhi-NCR woke up to another rainy morning on Friday, August 7, with the IMD issuing a yellow alert for continued rainfall across the region. While showers are expected to bring relief from the humid conditions, authorities have warned that persistent rain could trigger waterlogging, traffic congestion and localised flooding, particularly in Gurugram, which continues to struggle with the aftermath of Thursday’s heavy downpour.