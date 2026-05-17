IMD issues heat wave alert for Delhi on May 18, warns of strong winds

The weather department has forecast strong surface wind speeds reaching 20-30 kmph occasionally gusting to 40 kmph on Monday.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readUpdated: May 17, 2026 11:00 PM IST
heat wave.On Sunday, maximum temperature were in the range of 40-45°C at most parts of Central India
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The plains of northwest India and central India are likely to experience heat wave to severe heat wave conditions during many days of the week. The India Meteorological Department has warned that heat wave conditions are likely to prevail over Delhi during May 18-23.

The IMD has also warned of sustained strong surface wind speeds reaching 20-30 kmph, even clocking 40 kmph occasionally during the day. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 43°C to 45°C and 25°C to 27°C, respectively, it said in a statement.

Besides the capital, other regions are set to face high temperatures with heat wave condition in Rajasthan from May 17-23; Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh from 18-23, Madhya Pradesh & Vidarbha from 17-21 and Chhattisgarh on 20-21.

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