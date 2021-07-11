IMD gets it wrong again as monsoon continues to elude Delhi

In early June, IMD had forecast that the city would see an early monsoon this year and monsoon rains would start on June 15, almost two weeks ahead of schedule. That, however, did not happen. (File)

Delhi’s wait for monsoon rains did not end on Sunday morning either as the city woke up to a partly cloudy sky.

The India Meteorological Department has given several dates for the monsoon to reach the parched city, most recently July 10, Saturday, but the winds carrying moisture continue to give the city a miss.

IMD’s most recent monsoon forecast, issued on Saturday afternoon, said that with lower-level easterly winds from Bay of Bengal extending northwards, conditions are favourable for the advancement of monsoons into Delhi, parts of Western UP, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan in the next 24 hours.

The city’s regional weather forecasting division, meanwhile, has been forced to revise its weekly projections too. While the whole week was expected to see light to moderate rain, alongside thundershowers, only light rain and isolated thundershowers are expected through the week now.

“People think that monsoon means it should be raining every day. While this can be an effect, the arrival of monsoon actually means that the wind system from the east which can bring rain has come to the city. Delhi usually has winds blowing from the north-west direction, but during the monsoon, moisture laden winds from the east cover the whole country and bring rain. This advancement of the wind system is what is being delayed,” a senior IMD official said.

So why has the weather department been getting the arrival date wrong so often this year?

In early June, IMD had forecast that the city would see an early monsoon this year and monsoon rains would start on June 15, almost two weeks ahead of schedule. That, however, did not happen. According to officials, easterly winds, which were advancing quickly, lost steam and were replaced by winds from the west, further slowing down the advancement.

After this, the city missed its regular June 27 date with the monsoon. The IMD then said that the first week of July could bring the rains, but they were wrong again.

“Forecasting the monsoon is a very difficult and complex process, because there are several moving parts. Winds lose speed, are replaced by others, or a small pocket of low pressure could develop suddenly and divert the moisture laden winds. This year, the slowdown has lasted quite long. It has nearly reached Delhi and surrounding areas, but is still sluggish, despite being so close,” said an official.

Delhi, meanwhile, is parched.

Between July 1 and July 10, it is supposed to get 114.2 mm of rain. It has, however, got only 44.1 mm, 61 per cent below normal.

Central Delhi, IMD data shows, has the highest rain deficit at 93 per cent, followed by south Delhi at 79 per cent.

Map of district-wise rainfall deficit in Delhi: http://hydro.imd.gov.in/hydrometweb/(S(j545q455fsingp45f2cuptum))/PdfPageImage.aspx?imgUrl=PRODUCTS/Rainfall_Maps/State_Wise_Rainfall_Maps/DISTRICT_RAINFALL_MAP_STATE_CODE_DELHI%20(UT)_C.JPG&landingpage=other