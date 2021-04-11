IMD forecasts rainfall in Delhi on April 16 and 17, mercury may plummet

Next weekend is likely to be a pleasant one for Delhiites as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rains which may finally bring down the soaring temperature.

According to IMD’s forecast, the rain on Friday and Saturday is likely to bring down the maximum temperature recorded during day time to about 36 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature recorded on Saturday was 37.2 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature, recorded early on Sunday, was 16 degrees Celsius — five degrees below the normal temperature that is seen during this time of the year.

IMD officials said clear and cloudless skies at night result in higher radiation from earth’s surface, causing the temperature to fall.

However, the maximum temperature is expected to touch 40 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, as per IMD’s estimates. Minimum temperature is also expected to rise to 19 degrees Celsius by the end of the week.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality index (AQI), at 183, was ‘moderate’ on Sunday morning, the Central Pollution Control Board stated. A forecast from the Centre’s Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi stated that the AQI will remain the same on Monday and Tuesday as well.