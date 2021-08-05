scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 05, 2021
IMD forecasts light rainfall in Delhi today

Delhi weather: Cloudy sky with light to moderate rainfall is likely over the next six days.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
August 5, 2021 11:39:42 am
Delhi weather today, Delhi news, Delhi rainfall, IMD, IMD delhi forecast, Delhi news, Delhi news update, Indian expressA commuter wades through a waterlogged street due to heavy rains, at Ring Road in New Delhi, Monday. (PTI/File)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast cloudy skies and light rainfall for Delhi on Thursday. Most parts of the national capital have, however, remained dry for the past 24 hours.

An 8.20 a.m. update from the IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall over isolated parts of Delhi, including Model Town over the next two hours. Light rain and thundershowers are also on the forecast for parts of the NCR in the morning.

Weather stations at Safdarjung, the Ridge, Aya Nagar, Palam and Lodi Road recorded no rainfall between 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday and 8.30 a.m. on Thursday.

The maximum temperature is likely to be 35 degree Celsius on Thursday, with a minimum of 27 degree Celsius. A maximum temperature of 35.2 degree Celsius was recorded on Wednesday. The maximum temperature could range from 33 degree Celsius to 35 degree Celsius over the next six days, as per the IMD. Cloudy sky with light to moderate rainfall is likely over the next six days.

Relative humidity stood at 78 per cent at 8.30 a.m. The temperature at the same time stood at 30.4 degree Celsius.

