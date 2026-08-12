IMD corrects ‘entry error’, Delhi still 29.6 mm short of normal August rain

Citing an “entry error”, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday revised the rainfall recorded for August 6 from 56 mm to 18.7 mm, bringing down cumulative rainfall recorded at Safdarjung weather station — the base station for the Capital — for August to 197.2 mm. Until Monday, the figure was recorded as 230.5 mm on the IMD website, as per which Delhi had already crossed its August average normal rainfall in just the first eight days of the month.

However, the revised figure meant Delhi has received about 87% of its normal August rainfall so far.

As per IMD’s long period average (1991-2020), Safdarjung receives 226.8 mm of rainfall in August, leaving the city about 29.6 mm short of the monthly normal this year as of now.