Delhi: ‘Illusion of fireworks’ main feature at Diwali laser show

The Delhi government’s community Diwali celebrations at Connaught Place will not just be a plain laser show, but will witness an “illusion of fireworks” through the projection mapping method.

Advertising

The Indian Express has learnt that the four-day celebrations, from October 26-29, are being put together by an event management company, which is empanelled with the Tourism Department.

Popular bands and artistes, including Indian Ocean and Palash Sen, will perform during the event, entry to which will be free. Being organised roughly at a cost of Rs 1.5-Rs 2 crore, the event at Connaught Place’s Central Park will also be host to food and handicraft kiosks, including from Delhi Haat, an official said.

Appealing to people to join the celebrations, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday said that the laser show will take place every day from 6-10 pm.

While cars will not be allowed in CP’s inner circle during that period, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said special parking facilities at nearby locations such as Shivaji Stadium have been made. Electric vehicles will also be deployed to take people from one location to another.

Advertising

Sources said the event management firm has organised various government events in the past. “Illusion of large-scale fireworks will be created through projection mapping. It is a fascinating model through which even uneven surfaces — be it a building or even a pole — double up as projection screens.

“But in this case, 3D projections won’t be possible this time. So projection mapping will be done on a large screen. The entire show will be displayed in the form of stories,” the official added.

Display of fireworks through projection mapping is a popular concept in Japan. Meanwhile, the entire CP area will be illuminated, Kejriwal said, claiming that business of traders will double due to enhanced footfall — which is disputed by traders’ associations.

“Why do you need cars in the inner circle? Traders should in fact thank us for doubling sales,” Kejriwal said. Lt-Governor Anil Baijal will inaugurate the event on October 26. “The shows will happen after every hour… If it is successful, the government will organise it at various locations and on a larger scale next year,” Kejriwal said.

The event is being organised by the Delhi government to dissuade people from bursting firecrackers.