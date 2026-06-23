Delhi cracks down on illegal tree cutting: New SOP mandates video recording, possible arrests

According to the SOP, information on a tree offence may be received through the dedicated portal, Green Helpline calls; through letters or handwritten complaints; the Green Delhi App, or any other Delhi government app.

Written by: Sophiya Mathew
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 23, 2026 10:37 AM IST
illegal tree cuttingThe Tree Officer may be asked to seize tools, vehicles or other material used, along with damaged or severed tree parts. (Source: Express Archives)
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What happens when illegal tree cutting or damage to trees is reported in Delhi? The response is meant to begin at once and follow a documented legal trail under the Forest Department’s Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for dealing with offences under the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, 1994.

The SOP, notified earlier this year and made available on the department’s portal this month, details how a complaint can trigger a first offence report. Real-time alerts are sent to control rooms and field officers, the site is cordoned off, followed by video-recording of suspects, seizure of tools, complainant participation in hearings and, where required, and prosecution before a court. Those who skip summons may face arrest warrants.

What is first offence report

According to the SOP, information on a tree offence may be received through the dedicated portal, Green Helpline calls; through letters or handwritten complaints; the Green Delhi App, or any other Delhi government app.

Once information is received, the Range Officer or Range In-charge must register a First Offence Report under Section 22 of the Act. The information must then be transmitted in real time to the Forest Control Room, division control room, Beat Officer concerned and the land-owning agency.

Site response

Quick Response Team personnel must maintain status quo at the site, stop the offence and prevent further damage. They have to take geo-referenced photographs, video-record suspected offenders, document tools, vehicles, animals or other conveyances allegedly used, and record names and addresses of suspected offenders.

If a suspect refuses to provide details, gives details believed to be false, or is likely to abscond, the person may be taken to the Range Officer for further action. The QRT must cordon the site until the Beat Officer, Deputy Range Officer or Range Forest Officer arrives, and can leave only after handing over the information collected.

Preventive action

As per the document, Beat Officers also have preventive duties where an offence is apprehended. They must record geo-referenced photographs and geo-coordinates of trees. The SOP specifically mentions digging or excavation near trees, visible deterioration of tree health, barricading of construction areas blocking direct line of sight to trees, and soil erosion.

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In such cases, the land-owning agency, private owner or occupier must be informed, and a copy sent to the local police station. A restraining order may be issued under Section 20 where there is reasonable apprehension of contravention of Section 8. If such an order is violated, the Tree Officer has to intimate police under Section 173 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.

Inquiry and summons

For offences underway or partly committed, officials must intervene, record evidence, inform the land-owning agency or owner, and intimate police in writing. The Tree Officer may be asked to seize tools, vehicles or other material used, along with damaged or severed tree parts.

In inquiries, evidence may include CCTV footage, local intelligence, eyewitness details and statements. Complainants or informants must be told of hearing dates or proceedings and given an opportunity to assist the Tree Officer.

Notices and summons are to be sent by registered post and email, if available. If a suspected offender fails to appear, or a summoned witness fails to appear or produce documents, the Tree Officer may issue a warrant of arrest through the police station concerned.

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Timeline and legal follow-up

Inquiries should preferably be concluded within two months of receipt of the complaint, the SOP has stated.

Written hearing orders must be sent free of charge to parties and uploaded on the dedicated website. The SOP also provides for 24-hour control rooms, QRTs at headquarters and divisions, a complaint-lifecycle website, a headquarters legal cell and prosecution cells under each Tree Officer.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sophiya Mathew
Sophiya Mathew

Sophiya Mathew is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She joined the Delhi bureau in 2024, and has specialization in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. Professional Background Core Beats: Her reporting is primarily focused on the Environment and Education. Specialization: She has gained recognition for her ground-level reporting on the Yamuna floodplains and the socio-economic challenges faced by those living on its banks. She also focuses on the disparities in Delhi's education system, ranging from elite private schools to government institutions and refugee education. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent work has been heavily centered on Delhi's severe winter pollution crisis and the government's regulatory responses: 1. The Air Pollution Crisis "A tale of two cities: Delhi govt schools choke in bad air, private classrooms set up air filters" (Dec 20, 2025): A high-impact feature contrasting the "Clean Air Bubbles" in elite schools with the reality of government school students who are exposed to an equivalent of 17 cigarettes a day due to outdoor exposure. "Delhi sees season's worst air day, second worst December AQI in nearly a decade" (Dec 15, 2025): An analytical report on the meteorological patterns trapping pollutants in the NCR. "Delhi bans non-BS VI vehicles from outside: Why curbing vehicular pollution is key" (Dec 17, 2025): Explaining the science behind targeting specific vehicle vintages to lower particulate matter. 2. Enforcement & Regulations "No fuel at pumps in Delhi without valid PUC certificate from December 18" (Dec 17, 2025): Breaking the news on the environment ministry's strict "No PUC, No Fuel" policy. 3. Education Policy "Law to regulate school fee in Delhi risks becoming procedural, say parents" (Dec 13, 2025): Investigating the loopholes in the new Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025. "Monsoon Session: Private school fee regulation Bill cleared after four-hour debate" (Aug 9, 2025): Covering the legislative passage of the controversial fee hike regulation. Signature Style Sophiya is known for her observational depth. Her reporting often includes vivid details from school corridors, hospital waitlists, or the banks of the Yamuna to illustrate how policy failures affect the city's most vulnerable residents. She is a frequent expert guest on the 3 Things podcast, where she explains the complexities of Delhi’s environmental laws. X (Twitter): @SophiyaMathew1 ... Read More

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