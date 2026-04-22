Illegal structures tied to Kaushal Chaudhary gang members razed in Gurgaon

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Several structures linked to the notorious Kaushal Chaudhary gang were razed on Tuesday by the Gurgaon Police in coordination with civic authorities, under an extensive drive against assets acquired by people with criminal antecedents through alleged illegal means, officers said.
According to police, the razed illegal structures — two rooms and a shed — were erected by two alleged members of the Kaushal gang near the Sector 1 fire station at Pataudi in the district.
The accused, identified as Narendra alias Monu and Pradeep alias Parle, both residents of Janaula village, had illegally occupied a green belt adjacent to their residence and blocked an arterial road connecting to the main thoroughfare, officers said.
According to police records, both men have extensive criminal histories.
“Pradeep is named in 13 cases, including theft, robbery, assault, attempt to murder, and violations under the Arms Act, while Narendra has 21 registered cases against him. Tuesday’s demolition was carried out using heavy machinery under the supervision of the Sector 31 Crime Unit, the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and the District Town Planner (DTP)”, a Gurgaon police spokesperson said.
Officers said the drive is part of a broader, intelligence-based administrative effort to reclaim public land from individuals with criminal antecedents and dismantle the economic lifelines of organised syndicates.
This action follows a similar drive conducted on April 15, which directly targeted properties linked to Chaudhary and his associates. During that operation, civic agencies and police crime units from Sector 31, Sector 43, and Sikanderpur cleared government land across Hari Nagar, Naharpur Rupa, Fazilpur Jharsa, and near the Sector 10 Basai flyover.
Among those targeted in the mid-April drive were Chaudhary, a resident of Naharpur Rupa who faces around 35 cases in Gurgaon including murder and attempt to murder; Mahendra Yadav alias Mahi, originally from Ballia, Uttar Pradesh; and Gajepal alias Bhajanlal of Fazilpur Jharsa, officials said.
“Investigations revealed that the syndicate had been exploiting vulnerable populations by setting up illegal slums and tin sheds on government land to extort rent. Additionally, the gang had established an illegal dairy which was allegedly being used as a front to operate and expand their organized criminal activities”, the spokesperson added.
Heavy police deployment was ensured at all sites to maintain law and order during the demolitions, officials said.
According to officials, similar drives will continue in the future to curb the nexus of land encroachment and organised crime in the district.
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