Illegal structures tied to Kaushal Chaudhary gang members razed in Gurgaon

Several structures linked to the notorious Kaushal Chaudhary gang were razed on Tuesday by the Gurgaon Police in coordination with civic authorities, under an extensive drive against assets acquired by people with criminal antecedents through alleged illegal means, officers said.

According to police, the razed illegal structures — two rooms and a shed — were erected by two alleged members of the Kaushal gang near the Sector 1 fire station at Pataudi in the district.

The accused, identified as Narendra alias Monu and Pradeep alias Parle, both residents of Janaula village, had illegally occupied a green belt adjacent to their residence and blocked an arterial road connecting to the main thoroughfare, officers said.