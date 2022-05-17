scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Must Read

Come down with an iron hand: HC on illegal religious structures in Northeast Delhi

The Delhi High Court said penal action should be initiated against those who are behind the raising of illegal structures.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: May 17, 2022 6:47:30 pm
delhi hc, ranveer singh, Delhi news, Delhi latest news, Indian express, Indian express news, current affairsDelhi High Court

Hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) alleging the raising of illegal religious structures on roads in Northeast Delhi, the Delhi High Court Tuesday said the authorities should “come down with an iron hand” on illegal encroachments and also initiate action against persons committing such illegality.

“We are at a loss to understand as to how the state can be a mute bystander and allow such illegalities to occur. In our view, the state should take a clear, definite and firm stand in such matters and come down with an iron hand to send a clear message to all encroachers that such encroachments would not be tolerated and would be removed as soon as they are sought to be raised,” said the division bench of acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla.

The court also said penal action should be initiated against those who are behind the raising of such illegal structures. “You have to send a message. The message has to be loud and clear. It should be known to everyone that this will not be tolerated. You come down with an iron hand,” the court said while addressing the government counsel.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The court was hearing a petition alleging encroachment and construction of illegal religious structures on road number 59 near Bhajanpura and on road number 57 opposite Hasanpur DTC Depot. The court said the photographs placed on record reveal a shocking state of affairs.

More from Delhi

Best of Express Premium

Explained: LIC’s shares are trading at a discount — but here’...Premium
Explained: LIC’s shares are trading at a discount — but here’...
Explained: What are urban heat islands, and why are they worsening during...Premium
Explained: What are urban heat islands, and why are they worsening during...
Skyfall in Gujarat, expert says likely debris of a Chinese rocketPremium
Skyfall in Gujarat, expert says likely debris of a Chinese rocket
Chaos in Kandla after ban: 4,000 wheat trucks in queue, 4 ships half-fullPremium
Chaos in Kandla after ban: 4,000 wheat trucks in queue, 4 ships half-full
More Premium Stories >>

A counsel representing the Delhi government submitted that the same issue is pending before the Supreme Court. However, the court asked him to place relevant documents on record in support of his submission. “The status report with regard to action taken should also be placed on record before the next date,” said the court further, while listing the matter for hearing on November 16.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 17: Latest News

Advertisement