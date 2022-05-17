Come down with an iron hand: HC on illegal religious structures in Northeast Delhi

Hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) alleging the raising of illegal religious structures on roads in Northeast Delhi, the Delhi High Court Tuesday said the authorities should “come down with an iron hand” on illegal encroachments and also initiate action against persons committing such illegality.

“We are at a loss to understand as to how the state can be a mute bystander and allow such illegalities to occur. In our view, the state should take a clear, definite and firm stand in such matters and come down with an iron hand to send a clear message to all encroachers that such encroachments would not be tolerated and would be removed as soon as they are sought to be raised,” said the division bench of acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla.

The court also said penal action should be initiated against those who are behind the raising of such illegal structures. “You have to send a message. The message has to be loud and clear. It should be known to everyone that this will not be tolerated. You come down with an iron hand,” the court said while addressing the government counsel.

The court was hearing a petition alleging encroachment and construction of illegal religious structures on road number 59 near Bhajanpura and on road number 57 opposite Hasanpur DTC Depot. The court said the photographs placed on record reveal a shocking state of affairs.

A counsel representing the Delhi government submitted that the same issue is pending before the Supreme Court. However, the court asked him to place relevant documents on record in support of his submission. “The status report with regard to action taken should also be placed on record before the next date,” said the court further, while listing the matter for hearing on November 16.