Illegal or not? Makeshift temple at the centre of a rift between Noida society residents

A small temple constructed with metal sheets near the front gate of the Supertech Ecociti society in Noida’s Sector 137 has found itself at the heart of a controversy, with residents split over what should be done.

While a demolition order was issued in August by the Noida Authority, residents in favour of the temple said they have also brought up their side with the Authority. The issue is currently in limbo.

A member of the Apartment Owners Association (AOA) said, “I am also a practising Hindu, but one cannot build a temple just anywhere. If it had been approved in the original builder plan no one would have had any objections.” He added, “If you build without authorisation, then the next day anyone may build some other private structure as they see fit. A temple could have easily been built on private property and no one would have said anything.”

Other residents, including AOA president Sunil Mathews, feel the issue has been given an unwanted religious colour. Mathews said, “It is ridiculous… My wife and son are Hindu. It is a very diverse society, and the issue was not raised for seven years, only after our AOA got formed, this was propped up by the builder.”

Other residents also said the builder, Supertech, was complicit in the issue and had divided residents. They also alleged they had not handed over maintenance responsibilities to the AOA.

Representatives for Supertech did not respond to a request for comment.

Rajiv Kental, a resident, said, “It is not just a few people but the majority who are in favour of the temple. Now, the ball is in the court of the builder and the Authority.”

Advertisement

Another resident and temple committee member, Rajendra, opposed the idea that the issue had become communal. “A youngster may have said something in a heated moment, but we are totally against anyone communalising the issue. It is against our culture,” he said.

He added, “We have nothing against the AOA members, but if they have differences with the builder they should communicate properly. Instead, one morning they tried to directly take over maintenance. The temple is also not disturbing anyone, as we have instructed all not to use loudspeakers. Large functions are done in the clubhouse.”

Both sides seem to agree that the issue should not have reached the current state – but it remains to be seen how they will resolve their differences.

Advertisement

Noida Authority officials contacted by the Indian Express could not immediately comment on the matter.