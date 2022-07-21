scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Illegal mining: Day after DSP was mowed down, truck driver arrested

Police said the truck driver, Shabbir alias Mittar, is a resident of Pachgaon, Tauru. Police had arrested Ikkar, the cleaner of the truck, after he had sustained a bullet wound in an exchange of fire with police, during a search operation on Tuesday.

Written by Pavneet Singh Chadha | Hisar |
July 21, 2022 1:44:44 am
DSP Surender Singh Bishnoi. (Express/sourced)

A day after a Haryana Police DSP, Surender Singh Bishnoi, was mowed down by a dumper truck during a raid to check illegal mining in Nuh district, police arrested the main accused — the dumper driver — from Bharatpur district in Rajasthan.

Haryana Home Minister, Anil Vij, tweeted, “The accused Mittar s/o Ishak in DSP murder case has been arrested by Haryana Police from village Gangora, PS Pahari,
district Bharatpur today.”

The Nuh Superintendent of Police, Varun Singla, said, “Preliminary probe suggests arrested persons have no relation to any organised ‘mining mafia’ or a syndicate. The arrested duo are from Pachgaon. Often, they would quarry stones with the help of other labourers from the Pachgaon area and sell them locally in nearby districts to be used for construction activities for small economic gain.”

Police said Shabbir was changing locations to evade arrest and had switched off his phone. “At least 10 teams conducted raids at over 30 hideouts and finally, he was arrested from Bharatpur,” said the SP.

Police said three to four more accused — from Pachgaon — have been identified and efforts are on to nab them. They also said Ikkar was produced in a district court and taken on five days’ police remand. Police said that a few days ago, DSP Bishnoi had fined two-three stone crushers in the region after a raid. SP Singla said the raid at stone crushers was not related to yesterday’s incident.

Earlier on Wednesday, Vij had told media persons, “Door-to-door checking is being done. Three companies have been engaged for this work.”

Meanwhile, Vij hit out at the Leader of the Opposition and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, stating that “mining mafia flourished during the tenure of Hooda saheb because of his ineffective policies”.

Vij said that during the tenure of Hooda, constable Rajender Singh had died and constable Ramesh Chander was injured during an illegal mining raid in Nuh on March 1, 2005. “Similarly, on May 25, 2006, constable Satbir died during an illegal mining raid at Tauru. On November 2, 2011, EHC Omprakash and EASI Bir Singh were injured during an illegal mining raid in Tauru and on March 29, 2013, constable Pawan Kumar died while constable Vinod Kumar was injured in Tauru. During the tenure of Hooda, these cases were closed as untraced,” added Vij.

