Illegal immigrants should catch the first train and leave: Manoj Tiwari

Even as the protest by residents of Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) entered its 25th day, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari Tuesday requested them to end their road blockade and said they need not be afraid if they are Indian citizens.

“… If you are born here and are an Indian citizen, you need not fear anything. But if you are not a citizen of India, dheere se gaadi pakdo lo aur nikal lo (you must catch the first train and leave),” said Tiwari at a press conference at the Delhi BJP office.

The protest led by women has led to the closure of road 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj, which connects Noida and Delhi. Traffic has since been diverted to the DND Flyway or Akshardham, causing traffic snarls.

Tiwari said the BJP and its government at the Centre have consistently been saying CAA has nothing to do with any citizen of India, even if they are Muslims. While religious minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be given citizenship, illegal immigrants will have to leave the country, he said. “We can not allow it if illegal immigrants (ghuspaithiye) are holding protests.”

On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had launched the BJP’s ‘Jan Jagran’ campaign to raise awareness among 3 crore families on the CAA and counter the Opposition’s campaign against it. He also asked the BJP workers to reach out to Dalit, Sikh and refugee households and tell them that “Modiji wants to give them citizenship, but anti-Dalit Kejriwal and anti-Dalit Congress is opposing it”.

Shah had also kicked off the party’s door-to-door 10-day campaign at Lajpat Nagar. Several BJP leaders have since been visiting people in different parts of the city, explaining to them that CAA will not snatch their citizenship and is meant to help religiously persecuted minorities in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

On Tuesday, Union Minister and Delhi BJP’s Assembly poll in-charge Prakash Javadekar, who visited the Madrasi camp locality in Moti Bagh, said those spreading “rumours” about CAA are not well-wishers of the country. “Their objective will not be allowed to succeed,” he said.

Tiwari also said a ‘Vijay Sankalp’ rally will be organised on January 9 in which a large section of the youth and some MPs will take part. The rally will be in support of CAA and to spread the party’s message ahead of the February 8 Assembly polls.

