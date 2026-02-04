Illegal cutting of heritage peepal trees: NGT slaps Rs 80,000 fine on Faridabad official

The tribunal directed the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) to take action against those responsible and ordered the fine to be deposited with the HSPCB within four weeks. (Express photo)

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed an environmental compensation of Rs 80,000 on the Deputy Director of the Faridabad Animal Husbandry and Dairying department in connection with the illegal felling of eight old pipal trees, in violation of forest department permission that required their transplantation.

The tribunal directed the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) to take action against those responsible and ordered the fine to be deposited with the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) within four weeks.

In its order dated January 21, the NGT’s principal bench, comprising Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member Dr A Senthil Vel, pointed to illegal cutting of heritage peepal trees on the premises of the Deputy Director’s office in Faridabad for construction of a hospital. “We are of the view that the Joint Committee has rightly recorded a finding about the illegal felling of eight trees,” it said.