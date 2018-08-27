Illegal construction at over 100 EWS plots in Gurgaon, action soon

Following the revelation that over 100 plots in Gurgaon, initially allotted to people belonging to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), have become sites of unauthorised construction, the District Town Planner (enforcement) has written to the DTP (planning) requesting cancellation of their occupation certificates and elimination of their water and electricity connections.

The land, officials say, was initially given to EWS families, but has been purchased by people who do not come under this category, and have started constructing more than the requisite four storeys allowed on the land.

Confirming this, Ved Prakash, DTP (enforcement), said, “We have recommended 177 cases to DTP (planning) for their occupation certificates to be revoked. Following this, the establishments cannot be sold or purchased.”

“In addition, we have written to the builder to cut water and electricity supply to these establishments,” Prakash added.

According to officials, 20 per cent residences in all licensed colonies have to be allotted to EWS, with the owners being allowed to construct structures up to four storeys.

However, in the cases which have been sent for cancellation, owners had constructed five or six storeys, creating unexpected pressure on infrastructure and water and electricity demand, said officials.

