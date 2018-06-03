Illegal buildings: DDA to keep names of complainants secret

During a recent demolition drive in the capital During a recent demolition drive in the capital

The Delhi Development Authority will provide an option in its grievance application process to enable people to keep their identity a secret when they register a complaint regarding illegal construction. The DDA has developed an app and a website, which will be launched soon, to help people register grievances and upload photographs of unauthorised construction in their area.

Each complainant will be given a unique ID to monitor the status. The complaint will be accessed by the civic agency that has jurisdiction over the area concerned, so it can take action.

“There were some apprehensions that people who register complaints might face backlash, so we will have an option of keeping their identity a secret,” a DDA official said.

Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had also said in a press conference on Friday that he has received concerns from some quarters that making details public could be problematic.

“However, if we don’t make details of the complainant public, there are chances that a lot of frivolous complaints will come in. We will work on a mechanism to sort it out,” he said.

Complaints will be dealt with by a special task force constituted to clear encroachments in Delhi, which includes over 30 engineer-level officials from the DDA, south corporation, east corporation, north corporation and New Delhi Municipal Council.

“In case unauthorised construction takes place, it will be presumed this has been taken in connivance with the officers, and action will be taken against them too,” said a DDA official. “The official will be given a showcause notice and action will be taken if he is found guilty.”

