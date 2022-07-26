scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

‘Illegal and unacceptable’: India slams China, Pak over move to involve third countries in CPEC projects

At a meeting on Friday, China and Pakistan decided to welcome interested third countries to join projects relating to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 26, 2022 12:40:41 pm
New Delhi has consistently been critical of “projects in the so-called CPEC”, the MEA said. (Representative image)

India on Tuesday criticised China and Pakistan for their efforts to encourage third countries to join projects relating to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) — a multi-billion dollar connectivity corridor — that passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. China and Pakistan are making efforts to extend the CPEC to Afghanistan.

The Ministry of External Affairs’ official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said such activities under the CPEC are “inherently illegal, illegitimate and unacceptable”, and will be treated accordingly by India.

More from Delhi

New Delhi has consistently been critical of “projects in the so-called CPEC”, which are in Indian territory that has been, MEA said, “illegally occupied by Pakistan”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Kyiv nightlife comes back amid urge for contact. ‘This is the cure.’Premium
Kyiv nightlife comes back amid urge for contact. ‘This is the cure.’
How some modern footballers are staying on top for a longer periodPremium
How some modern footballers are staying on top for a longer period
An amazing world record runs into a question: Was it too amazing?Premium
An amazing world record runs into a question: Was it too amazing?
Look for ‘ectomorph’ body type, zig-zag riding: Delhi Police chief’s tips...Premium
Look for ‘ectomorph’ body type, zig-zag riding: Delhi Police chief’s tips...

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Kargil Vijay Diwas: ‘We had all odds against us… were not prepared’
From The Archives

Kargil Vijay Diwas: ‘We had all odds against us… were not prepared’

Premium
Gavaskar, Tendulkar, Vengsarkar may lose voting right in Mumbai Cricket Association

Gavaskar, Tendulkar, Vengsarkar may lose voting right in Mumbai Cricket Association

Never slowed, walked away from investing in India: Adani

Never slowed, walked away from investing in India: Adani

On hunger strike in Tihar jail, Yasin Malik put on IV fluid

On hunger strike in Tihar jail, Yasin Malik put on IV fluid

After ED raids, Church of South India bishop detained at airport
Kerala

After ED raids, Church of South India bishop detained at airport

Uddhav likens Sena rebels to 'rotten leaves'

Uddhav likens Sena rebels to 'rotten leaves'

Phone to pen, minister to cop: Complaints of graft soar in Punjab

Phone to pen, minister to cop: Complaints of graft soar in Punjab

Premium
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

‘Vaccine didi’: How a trans woman fought fear, rumors to ensure her community got Covid shots
Her SOS

‘Vaccine didi’: How a trans woman fought fear, rumors to ensure her community got Covid shots

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday promise a 'cheesy' episode
Koffee with Karan

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday promise a 'cheesy' episode

Kyiv nightlife comes back amid urge for contact. ‘This is the cure.’

Kyiv nightlife comes back amid urge for contact. ‘This is the cure.’

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 26: Latest News
Advertisement