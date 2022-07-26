‘Illegal and unacceptable’: India slams China, Pak over move to involve third countries in CPEC projects

India on Tuesday criticised China and Pakistan for their efforts to encourage third countries to join projects relating to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) — a multi-billion dollar connectivity corridor — that passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. China and Pakistan are making efforts to extend the CPEC to Afghanistan.

The Ministry of External Affairs’ official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said such activities under the CPEC are “inherently illegal, illegitimate and unacceptable”, and will be treated accordingly by India.

New Delhi has consistently been critical of “projects in the so-called CPEC”, which are in Indian territory that has been, MEA said, “illegally occupied by Pakistan”.