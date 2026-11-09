‘I’ll deal with you’: Faridabad executive’s neighbour threatened him day before murder

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A day before corporate executive Paramjith Dhankhar, 42, was gunned down in the driveway of his Sector 21C home in Faridabad, his family and that of his neighbour, Mohan Sharma, 40, approached the Ankhir police post to resolve a dispute.
According to senior police sources, tensions between the two households had escalated on Thursday. The Dhankhar family had complained of alleged damage to the shared parking gate and objected to Sharma’s German Shepherd allegedly defecating in the common ground-floor driveway. While the matter was temporarily resolved without a formal complaint, the hostility between the two households persisted.
As the families dispersed, Sharma allegedly threatened Dhankhar, warning him that he would soon “deal with” him, neighbours told police.
Ambushed in the driveway
The fatal confrontation unfolded around 8.30 pm on Friday outside house number 641.
Police said Dhankhar, who was visiting India from Singapore, was inside his ground-floor home when Sharma rang the doorbell. He asked Dhankhar to come to the parking lot to shift his car.
According to the complaint filed by the victim’s son, Shaurya Dhankhar, he accompanied his father to the parking lot, where Sharma immediately picked an argument. The confrontation escalated within seconds, with Sharma drawing a firearm and opening fire.
Investigators said Sharma fired 15 to 16 rounds. While Shaurya managed to escape by diving for cover behind parked vehicles, Dhankhar bore the brunt of the attack — eight to nine bullets hit him in the chest and abdomen. He was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. Sharma fled the scene in his car.
“They were neighbours for the last six years,” said Inspector Prahlad Kumar, Station House Officer at Surajkund police station. “The prime accused had a real estate business and some other small ventures. There were frequent arguments between the families over the ground floor gate and parking.”
Police said the hostility had intensified four to five days prior to the murder, after Sharma’s son brought their dog into the common parking area, drawing sharp objections from Dhankhar’s family.
Originally from Hisar, Dhankhar had built an extensive career in the global corporate technology sector. He previously served as the Asia Pacific regional business head for Tech Mahindra in Australia before taking up the role of senior vice-president at a Vietnam-based IT firm in Singapore. He had arrived in Faridabad on November 5 to attend his nephew’s wedding, scheduled for later this month.
Sharma, who was arrested from Ballabgarh on Saturday evening, is being produced before a local court on Monday as investigators seek extended police remand for custodial interrogation and weapon recovery.
Police are also searching for his family members, who fled immediately after the shooting. The FIR names Sharma’s wife, brother, and two children as co-accused.
Dhankhar’s family declined to speak to the media.