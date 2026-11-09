‘I’ll deal with you’: Faridabad executive’s neighbour threatened him day before murder

A day before corporate executive Paramjith Dhankhar, 42, was gunned down in the driveway of his Sector 21C home in Faridabad, his family and that of his neighbour, Mohan Sharma, 40, approached the Ankhir police post to resolve a dispute.

According to senior police sources, tensions between the two households had escalated on Thursday. The Dhankhar family had complained of alleged damage to the shared parking gate and objected to Sharma’s German Shepherd allegedly defecating in the common ground-floor driveway. While the matter was temporarily resolved without a formal complaint, the hostility between the two households persisted.

As the families dispersed, Sharma allegedly threatened Dhankhar, warning him that he would soon “deal with” him, neighbours told police.