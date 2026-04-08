IITian Varshney, linked to alleged Rs 20K crore GainBitcoin fraud, gets bail

The GainBitcoin Ponzi scheme was allegedly floated by a company called Variabletech Pte. Limited, wherein investors were induced to invest in a “fraudulent” cryptocurrency scheme on the promise of high returns. The funds collected by the investors were allegedly misappropriated.

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to IIT alumnus Ayush Varshney, co-founder and chief technical officer of Darwin Labs Pvt Ltd, in a case relating to an alleged Rs 20,000-crore cryptocurrency “fraud”.

“There is no iota of evidence…that the accused/ applicant had induced any complainant/ victim and received any amount from them… [He] had joined five times the investigation being conducted by ED (Enforcement Directorate) in the connected case…, which shows that accused had no intention to abscond,” Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Mayank Goel of Rouse Avenue Court said in his order.

The CBI, which is investigating allegations relating to the GainBitcoin crypto fraud, had arrested Varshney last month after he was apprehended by Immigration authorities at Mumbai airport.