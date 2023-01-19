IITian killed in crash could have taken the subway near campus – if it was not shut

Delhi has seen the most number of cold wave days in January in at least a decade, data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) shows.

The national capital recorded its eighth cold wave day Wednesday when the minimum temperature was 2.6 degrees Celsius, five degrees below the normal.

The IMD records a cold wave in the plains when the minimum temperature is 4 degrees or less.

This year, the number of cold wave days in January has surpassed the seven such days recorded in 2021. Six cold wave days were recorded in January 2013, data from the IMD shows. In January 2019, 2020, 2015, and 2014, there was one cold wave day each. In some years over the past decade, January has recorded no cold wave day at all, like in 2022, 2018, 2016, and 2012. In 2017, there were three such days. This makes the number of cold wave days in January this year the highest from at least 2012.

Having braved a cold January so far, the city is likely to see some respite over the next few days with cold wave conditions abating from Thursday. The minimum temperature on Thursday could rise to 5 degrees Celsius and further rise to 8 degrees by Friday, according to the IMD forecast.

In Delhi, light rainfall is likely on Thursday night. Next week, light rainfall or thundershowers are likely on Monday and Tuesday, January 23 and 24.

The IMD forecast points to a wet spell over northwest India from January 21 to 25 on account of an active western disturbance. It indicates a light to moderate hailstorm is likely over isolated parts of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Western Uttar Pradesh, and northern Rajasthan on January 23 and 24. On these two days, strong winds are likely over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and western UP.

In a forecast issued Wednesday, the IMD said there is likely to be a gradual increase in minimum temperatures by 3 to 5 degrees over parts of northwest India around January 19 and 20 with no significant change thereafter. The maximum temperature which settled at around 19.6 degrees Celsius Wednesday, close to the normal for this time of the year, is also set to rise to around 23 degrees Celsius by January 22.