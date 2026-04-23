IIT graduate, UPSC aspirant, dancer: Family, friends remember 22-year-old sexually assaulted, killed by former house help in Delhi

The problem in the upscale neighbourhood was the dependence on house helps. “If you are always out, and a caretaker is always in, of course they will need to know everything about the house.”

It was about 6 am on Wednesday. Just three days to go for her Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) preliminary examination, a 22-year-old aspirant was in the last phase of her preparation. She was studying in a room on the terrace of the house.

Within an hour, she was allegedly sexually assaulted and strangled to death with a mobile phone charger at the Southeast Delhi home, said police. About 14 hours later, the accused, Rahul Meena, 23, a former house help who was sacked recently, was arrested from Dwarka.

The 22-year-old, an IIT graduate and the daughter of an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, had been preparing for the UPSC for over a year now. She had managed to get top grades even when she was in school, said her family. She had earned accolades for extracurricular activities too, including dance.